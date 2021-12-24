Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

CSIQ opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,514 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 43.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

