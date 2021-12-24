Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 128.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 42.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. 113,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,388. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $825.03 million, a PE ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

