Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.92 billion to $22.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 6,585,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

