Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky."

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

