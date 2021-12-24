Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BGNE. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.13.

BGNE stock opened at $268.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $222.21 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

