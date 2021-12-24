Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.82.

Chart Industries stock opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

