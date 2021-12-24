Zacks Investment Research Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

