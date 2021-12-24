Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Get Komatsu alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.