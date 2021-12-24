Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, DNB Markets raised SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the second quarter valued at $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 489.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 483,693 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

