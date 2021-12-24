Zacks Investment Research Lowers CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMAX. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $625,718,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $38,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

