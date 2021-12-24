Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Shares of EVAX opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.