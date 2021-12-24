Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

