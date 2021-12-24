Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Hold

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $530.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.18.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

