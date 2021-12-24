Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($179.78) to €150.00 ($168.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.44.

EADSY opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.