Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to “Hold”

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s focus on unit expansion and Beer Club subscription services is likely to drive its performance. The company plans to open at least eight restaurants in fiscal 2022, of which four of the locations are expected to open in the first half. BJ’s Restaurants’ extensive focus on refining and streamlining its menu is the key driver for improved traffic. During fiscal third quarter, the company reported solid recovery in sales on a comparable-restaurant basis. Comps during the quarter increased 41.8% year over year. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. We believe that the Delta variant might hurt traffic and sales in the upcoming period. This along with a rise in meat, seafood costs remains a headwind.”

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $841.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

