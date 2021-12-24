Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Franklin Electric stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

