Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to “Buy”

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVAL. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

