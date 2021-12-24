Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Hold

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

