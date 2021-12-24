Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $69.23

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.23, but opened at $67.00. Zai Lab shares last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,235,750 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

