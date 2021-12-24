Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 188,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,219. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

