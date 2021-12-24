ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $905,250.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $905,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,150,650.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TA Associates L.P. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after buying an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

