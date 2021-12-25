$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). Invacare posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 125.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 761,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,546. Invacare has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

