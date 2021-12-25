$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). Invacare posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invacare.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 125.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 859,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:IVC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 761,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,546. Invacare has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
