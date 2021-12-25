$0.06 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.11. NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 587,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 155,012 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.17. 401,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,712. The company has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

