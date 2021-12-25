-$0.07 EPS Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

KMPH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

