-$0.07 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 57.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 144,030 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,792. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.