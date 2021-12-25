-$0.07 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextDecade.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 57.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 144,030 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,792. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
