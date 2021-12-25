-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $653,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 75.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biomerica by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 171,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,790. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

