-$0.59 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $92,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,115 shares of company stock valued at $861,076. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. 317,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,692. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.