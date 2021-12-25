$0.73 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 708.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 372.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

