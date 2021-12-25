$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.71. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 80.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after buying an additional 93,523 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 87.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $5,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

