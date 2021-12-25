$1.18 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. 89,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.