$1.18 EPS Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. 89,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

