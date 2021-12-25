-$1.81 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post ($1.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($2.31). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,700 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $103.55.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

