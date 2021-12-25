100 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $300.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.53. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.97 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

