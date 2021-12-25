10,725 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $1,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MasTec by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MasTec by 24.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

MasTec stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.