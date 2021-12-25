$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report $120.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.40 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $100.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $447.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNTV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,910,000 after purchasing an additional 358,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after purchasing an additional 710,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. 478,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

