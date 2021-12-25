12,500 Shares in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $611.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

