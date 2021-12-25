$128.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.30 million and the lowest is $124.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $142.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $492.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $537.90 million, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $556.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 730,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,336. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $914.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

