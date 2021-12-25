15,000 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Coherent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $265.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COHR. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

