1World Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.60 million and $7,641.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

1World Profile

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

