$2.25 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.41. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 837.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.