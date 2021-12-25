$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,560,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

