$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $53.93. 268,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

