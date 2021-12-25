$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $58,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $135.42. 544,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,017. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $123.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.