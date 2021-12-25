$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $58,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $135.42. 544,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,017. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $123.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.