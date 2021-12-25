22,466 Shares in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.16% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period.

JPIN opened at $59.19 on Friday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

