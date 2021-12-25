23,739 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

