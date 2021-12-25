$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report $3.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Amcor posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

