$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

