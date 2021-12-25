$300.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce sales of $300.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.60 million. Insulet reported sales of $246.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.46. Insulet has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

