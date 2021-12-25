3,067 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

