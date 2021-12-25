$31.99 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce sales of $31.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.37 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $104.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.18 million, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $128.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Portaro bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960 over the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 973,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,214. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.