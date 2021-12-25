$319.17 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post $319.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.48 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.34. 116,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,622. Masimo has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

